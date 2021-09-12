FULTON – The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) first-ever Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament.
Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including buffalo chicken sliders and Texas caviar, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament.
“The food truck was a big hit,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “The food was delicious and Rich made sure there was plenty of it. We appreciate his generosity and support of our Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. OCO is absolutely thrilled to have had Locavore as the Food Sponsor for the event.”
Held at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego, the glow-ball nighttime tournament served as a fundraiser for OCO’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting the war on poverty and eliminating barriers for families and individuals on the path to success.