Locavore At Burritt’s Food Truck Provides Food Choices At OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

FULTON – The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament.

Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including chicken riggies and Texas hots, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament.

“The food truck was a big hit,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “The food was delicious and Rich made sure there was plenty of it. We appreciate his generosity and support of our Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. OCO is absolutely thrilled to have had Locavore as the Food Sponsor for the event for the second year.”

Held at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego, the glow-ball nighttime tournament served as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

