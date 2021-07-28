Man Arrested At Fulton North Bay Campground Following Standoff With Police

FULTON – On Monday afternoon, July 26, at approximately 3 p.m., the Fulton Police Department responded to the North Bay Campground located at 925 Phillips St, for the report of an agitated male with a machete.

Arriving officers learned that the male, later identified as Kevin Green, 48 years of age, had become agitated after being told by staff that he needed to leave the campground as the result of an earlier disturbance.

Officers located Green at his campsite wielding two machetes, refusing to comply with officers’ orders and threatening to kill officers. Green further threatened to use the propane in his motorhome to cause an explosion and kill everyone on scene. Officers continued to communicate with Green in an effort to gain his compliance with negative results.

According to police, after approximately an hour of attempted negotiations the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was contacted to assist with taking Green into custody.

After continued efforts by ESU to negotiate with Green failed, chemical agents were used to force Green out of his motorhome where he was taken into custody.

Green was transported to Upstate University Hospital for evaluation prior to being transported to Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Court to await arraignment. Green was arraigned this morning by City of Fulton Court Judge David Hawthorne and remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail.

Green has been charged with the following:

3 counts Menacing in the Second Degree (A Misdemeanor)

1 count of Menacing a Police Officer (D Felony)

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D Felony)

1 count of Criminal Nuisance in the Second Degree (B Misdemeanor)

1 count of Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor)

