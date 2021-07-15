OSWEGO COUNTY – This morning, July 15, Djaquinn Johnson of Syracuse and previously of Fulton, was sentenced to five years in state prison, along with three years post-release supervision, in Oswego County Court.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree on April 27, 2021, mid-way through a jury trial that commenced on April 22, 2021.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, at the time of his plea, Johnson admitted to causing physical injury to another person with a machete on March 28, 2020 in the City of Fulton.

After sentencing, District Attorney Gregory Oakes thanked the Fulton Police Department for their outstanding police work.

“The fact that Johnson pleaded guilty to the top count half-way through the trial is a testament to the quality of the investigation,” Oakes said.

Oakes gave special recognition to Officer Ryan Sweeting, who played a lead role in the case.

Assistant DA Lou Mannara was the lead prosecutor on the case. Johnson was represented by Attorney James Hopkins from Syracuse.

“Due to the strong efforts and impeccable work of our Fulton Police Department and Officer Ryan Sweeting, we have a dangerous criminal off the streets and behind bars. Bail Reform doesn’t work and needs to be changed. But a strong case, excellent investigation and data collection and a PD that is laser focused on community safety ends with a result we can all be proud of,” Mayor Deana Michaels said in a post on Facebook.

