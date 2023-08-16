Master Plan In Development For Fulton’s Recreation Park

FULTON, NY – Fulton’s Recreation Park on the shore of Lake Neatahwanta has long been a cornerstone of the city’s image and a draw for everything: from big band entertainment in the mid-20th century, to the hub it is today for youth hockey, basketball, football, and special events. The city’s parks and recreation department has been working with stakeholders and a consultant to develop a master plan for park development.

“Recreation Park is home to so many great activities and traditions,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said. “This master plan is the first step toward making exciting new features and facilities available to our residents.”

Chris Waldron, Fulton Parks & Recreation Director believes that the park has the potential to offer even more to the community and central New York.

“The current statistics for use are amazing,” Waldron said. “For example, since the Fulton Special Events Committee was created in 2021, an estimated 50,000 people have attended events like Big Truck Day, the Fulton Fall Festival and our Community Market. The War Memorial and Community Center Ice Rink combined have an estimated 5,000 visitors or more each weekend. The War Memorial is also host to The Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show—one of the largest in the northeast. In addition, Fulton Knee High Basketball had 518 players this year from both Fulton and 15 surrounding communities. Plus, the Fulton Dream Courts basketball courts are under construction, and they will be another valuable resource to the mix of park facilities.”

Waldron also said that the events and activities also have a positive effect on local businesses.

“During Big Truck Day this year, we saw a significant increase in walk-in business,” Ben Candee, owner of Candee Meats, located at 724 W. Broadwa in Fulton. “People from out of town discover us, tell their friends, and throughout the yearwe get new business from as far away as Syracuse. All because they found us while in town for an event or activity at Recreation Park.”

Given this traffic, and the as yet untapped potential of other parts of the park, the city has been working with Beardsley Architects & Engineers to begin work on a Recreation Park master plan that will be part of Fulton’s Comprehensive Plan, Waldron said.

Beardsley has worked on projects in a number of NY state parks in planning, renovation, restoration, and new construction. Among these are the renovation of the environmental education center at Green Lakes State Park, the bathhouse and visitor’s center at Robert Moses State Park, and the mansion and gardens renovation at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansions State Historic Park. The firm has also worked for Davis-Standard and Cayuga Community College.

Adding a scenic lake overlook with fire pit gathering areas as offered in Oswego’s Breitbeck Park is just one possibility, Waldron said. “On a grander scale, Fulton could be host to martial arts tournaments, professional wrestling exhibitions, major entertainers, and e-sports and Comic-Con types of conventions. I also envision our city parks offices to be located at the War Memorial.

“We’ve also received input and suggestions from the Reimagine Fulton Committee and others in our community,” Waldron said; adding that items on the “wish list” for the park’s development include:

Pop Warner Field Redesign

Improved ADA accessibility

Develop and enhance the lake shore

Fishing docks and access

Redesign C.W. Barrett Drive similar to Onondaga Lake Parkway

Ice Rink and War Memorial Renovations Create a true Community Center with multipurpose rooms for… Meetings Fitness Classes Educational Sessions Host Conferences Host Conventions

Denesha Place softball field redesign

Food truck pad at Bullhead Point

Electrical service for lakeside mini-holiday lights displays and other events

Restrooms/Lodges Recreation Park Bullhead Point Teen Park

Sunset firepits

Splash pad

Storage for park equipment and parks vehicles

Police substation to provide park safety and enhanced safety to GRB

The cost of plan development is $16,500, and Waldron has targeted it to be completed before Spring 2024. “Once in-place, we can pursue grants and other funding for projects,” Waldron said.

