Memorial Day Salute Poster Contest Winners Recognized

FULTON – The 2022 Memorial Day Salute Poster Contest winners from G. Ray Bodley were recently recognized.

The contest is a yearly program sponsored by the Fulton Kiwanis, Fulton Lions, Fulton Noon Rotary and Fulton Sunrise Rotary clubs.

The 2022 theme “Honoring Their Service: Forever Grateful, Forever Proud” is highlighted in each poster. Art teachers Jackie Tyler and Meredith Williams advised all the students who entered the contest. Entries from all the participants will be on display at the watchfire this Saturday at 7 p.m. behind Denesha Field.

The watchfire is sponsored by Thank A service Member and CNY Community Art Center.

