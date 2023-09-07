FULTON, NY – Living alone can be difficult. The absence of companionship and not having someone to share your experiences with is not a comforting feeling. When Sally Downs found herself in that position she discovered a solution that alleviated those feelings and had a positive impact on her life.

“When I saw an ad for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Family Care Program it piqued my interest and I wanted to learn more about the program,” said Downs. “After speaking with Family Care Specialist Penny Foster-Pratt I knew being a host home with OCO’s Family Care Program would be a perfect fit for me.”

As an OCO Family Care host home, Downs provides her residents with a comfortable home environment including their own living space and three meals a day. Additionally, she ensures that her residents receive their medications as needed and offered support and guidance in regards to their daily schedule, day programs, and development of their basic living skills.

Downs welcomed her first resident in 2018 and enjoyed every minute of the experience. “Ruthie and I got along wonderfully. It wasn’t long before Ruthie became like a family member. We were like sisters!” said Downs. “We spent many hours visiting, watching television, and playing games at home as well as shopping, going to movies, dining out and other activities. She was wonderful company.”

When Ruth passed away Sally once again found herself alone. With pandemic in full swing Sally was not able to welcome a new resident and longed for the opportunity to do so again.

“A friend of mine is a host home provider with two residents and whenever I spoke with her I realized just how much I was missing not having a resident,” said Downs. “When Penny contacted me earlier this year and said that I was able to be a host home again I was thrilled! Mary has been with me for over a month now and we couldn’t be happier.”

For Mary, and other residents, OCO’s Family Care Program offers them the opportunity to live and interact in their community. OCO assists with arranging transportation to and from St. Luke’s Adult Day Care program as well as doctor’s appointments and 24/7 support.

“It’s a wonderful program, and Penny makes it easy to be a host home” said Downs. “She helps with making appointments, arraigning transportation, and managing schedules. She also assists with paperwork, ensures that guidelines are met, and offers emotional and financial support. I’ve even received training in CPR, AED defibrillator machines, and first aid to handle minor emergencies that may arise in the home. I even learned the proper way to use my fire extinguisher.”

For Sally and the other Family Care home providers it is a rewarding experience and a choice they are happy to have made.

“I’m a caregiver, it’s in my nature,” said Downs. “I need to have someone to take care of. I enjoy being a home provider and knowing that I am doing something good for my community and my resident by giving Mary the opportunity to live and interact in our community. It’s called Family Care because it truly is!

OCO’s Family Care program, one of only 3 in New York State, is a NYS OMH certified residential program for adults with a disability. Due to the program’s success OCO is accepting references for residents and host homes in the Oswego, Fulton, Mexico, Phoenix, Hannibal and Pulaski areas.

Host home providers may either own or rent their homes and receive room and board of $967.48 monthly and $300 quarterly per resident among other benefits.

Interested in becoming a Family Care host home, or referring someone as a resident? Contact Penny Foster-Pratt at 315-806-5179 or visit www.oco.org.

