FULTON – One of Central New York’s premier singers, songwriters and guitarists John McConnell will be the featured performer for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks celebration.

McConnell’s unique brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. He has been an integral part of the CNY music scene for nearly two decades. McConnell has played thousands of gigs from Upstate New York to New York City to Los Angeles. A 2022 SAMMY Award winner McConnell’s untrained finger-style approach to the guitar creates an identifiable sound and groove that is sure to find you bobbing your head and tapping your feet.

On Friday, November 4th McConnell will be performing tunes from his vast repertoire, including original compositions, as he provides the entertainment for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to partner with an organization that greatly benefits our community,” said McConnell. “Both OCO and the services they provide are integral in helping to create positive change within our region. It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of this event.”

Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks will be held at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego. Giving Thanks serves as a vehicle to highlight OCO’s many programs and services and as a fundraiser to ensure that the agency will be able continue to make these programs and services available for those in need. Proceeds from the event will benefit OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

A food and beverage pairing like none other, OCO’s Giving Thanks will feature food samples from some of the area’s finest and most popular restaurants and eateries. Food stations throughout the venue will offer attendees the opportunity to enjoy harvest season delicacies paired with wine and beer samples especially chosen to complement the foods featured at each station. There will also be a number of drawings and live entertainment.

“We’re pleased to have John join us for our Giving Thanks celebration,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “His performances will bring some added excitement to our event.”

McConnell can be heard Tuesday nights via his McTuesday livestream on Facebook.com/JohnnyMcTunes, The Garbage Night Variety Hour. His original music is also available on all major music streaming platforms.

For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

