OCO To Host Giving Thanks Food & Beverage Pairing Event

FULTON, NY – Fall is upon us. Mornings are chilly, trees are becoming colorful, apples and pumpkins abound, and plans are underway for one of fall’s most anticipated events…Oswego County Opportunities Giving Thanks Food & Beverage Pairing Event!

Giving Thanks brings together the areas favorite restaurants and eateries for Oswego County’s premier food and beverage pairing event. To be held Friday, November 3rd at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center OCO’s Giving Thanks, presented by G & C Foods, serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative, which focuses on uncovering and showcasing the potential and value of all things and all people.

“It’s an exciting evening,” said Fund Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Food stations throughout the venue will offer attendees the opportunity to enjoy popular delicacies from the menus of some of Oswego County’s finest restaurants, eateries, and food trucks; each paired with the perfect beverage sample especially chosen to complement the dish. There will also be a number of drawings and live entertainment from local favorite Dam Dog.”

New to this year’s Giving Thanks event is a Transforming Treasures upcycled art auction. Creative and unique pieces of art made from recycled, reclaimed or repurposed materials will be up for bid with proceeds benefiting OCO’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative.

OCO’s Giving Thanks serves as a vehicle to highlight the agency’s many programs and services. Proceeds from the event support OCO’s vision of empowering individuals and families to lift themselves from poverty to self-sufficiency.

“Now is the time to save the date and add OCO’s Giving Thanks event on November 3 to your calendar,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Visit our website at www.oco.org or call 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 for ticket information and sponsorship opportunities.”

