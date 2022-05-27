OCO’s Cancer Prevention In Action Partners With C. Green Home Inspection Group To Promote Sun Safety

FULTON – With the summer months fast approaching Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program is reminding community members of the importance of sun safety.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society one in every five people will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The sun’s UV rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes, but with the proper safety precautions you can protect yourself against skin cancer.

“We are focusing on educating people on ways they can prevent skin cancer by limiting the exposure of unprotected skin to the harmful UV rays of the sun,” said CPiA Program Specialist Christina Wallace. “In an effort to increase the awareness of sun safety we have recently partnered with Chris and Kelly Green, owners of C. Green Home Inspection Group, LLC of Fulton, to create a sun safety program for their employees.”

With the safety of its employees a priority, the Greens implemented a sun safety policy that creates a safer work environment.

“We at the C. Green Home Inspection Group, LLC are committed to the health and safety of our workers, including protecting our employees from the adverse effects associated with prolonged exposure to outdoor UV radiation,” said Kelly Green. “Our sun safety policy promotes behaviors in our outdoor workers that will create a healthy and safe workforce.”

C. Green Home Inspection Group employees, especially those working outdoors between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., are encouraged to wear sun-protective clothing such as; four-inch or greater full-brimmed hats that provide coverage for head, face and neck, light weight long-sleeve shirts and full-length pants, sunglasses that protect from 100 percent of UVA & UVB, and the use of sunscreen and lip balm.

All outdoor employees of C. Green Home Inspection Group, LLC will also receive annual sun safety training encouraging them to practice sun safety behaviors while on the job and new staff orientations will include information on UV protection, sun safety behaviors, and/or skin cancer prevention. Additionally, the Sun Safety Policy guidelines will be communicated and reinforced to employees by supervisors and administrative staff through new employee orientation, verbal reminders, pamphlets, email notifications and meetings.

“With services such as home inspections and radon testing and mitigation, C. Green Home Inspection Group, LLC employees do much of their work outside on location and at times may be on a roof in full sun,” said Wallace. “For their convenience the Cancer Prevention in Action program is providing of the C. Green Home Inspection Group, LLC with sunscreen dispensers that will be installed in the company’s trucks. The dispensers provide easy access to protective sunscreen while workers are outside.

“We’re happy to be partnering with the C. Green Home Inspections Group, LLC to promote sun safety,” added Wallace. “I commend Chris and Kelly’s concern for their employees and their dedication to cancer prevention through the implementation of a comprehensive sun safety program.”

OCO is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

Did you know? One of Oswego County’s largest employers, OCO provides more than 50 human service programs that touch the lives of approximately 16,000 county residents each year. OCO’s mission is to build partnerships that improve the quality of life and create successful communities. Visit OCO on the web at www.oco.org. Oswego County Opportunities is a member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County. Now you know … it’s OCO!

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...