Open Houses Draw Block Party Crowds And Fun At Lanigan, Granby And Volney

FULTON, NY – Last week, Fulton City School District carried out the first three of its six annual open houses, successfully drawing huge community support and participation thanks to their emphasis on a “block party” atmosphere.

Breathing life into the traditional open house, three of Fulton’s four elementary schools incorporated exciting activities and fun picnic foods alongside traditional building tours and welcoming staff.

On Tuesday, September 19, Lanigan Elementary began the string of yearly open houses with a cookout and plenty of outdoor games. Granby continued the trend with face-painting, photo booths and music on Wednesday, while Volney’s Thursday night event included visits from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and Volney Volunteer Fire Corp.

At the events, families could network with local organizations and resources or peruse book fairs full of interesting titles. Teachers and staff welcomed students and families into classrooms while student work was already on full display in hallways. Inflatables, costumes, and posters demonstrated the newfound enthusiasm for Fulton’s new district mascot – the Red Dragon – whose final, student-led design is moving forward throughout the district.

Volney Elementary’s yearly theme – “Better together, better than ever!” – was reflected in the exceptional community participation at each event.

The district’s string of open houses continues with Fulton Junior High’s fall event on Thursday, September 28, GRB High School’s on Friday, September 29, and Fairgrieve Elementary’s on Thursday, October 5.

