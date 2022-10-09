FULTON – The Oswego County Community Services Board will host a “Make a Change” Hiring Event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, 808 West Broadway in Fulton.

The event will bring local employers and job applicants together to discuss a variety of career opportunities.

“The Community Services Board works with the County’s Division of Mental Hygiene and local service providers to ensure planning and oversight of local mental hygiene services,” said Oswego County Director of Community Services Nicole Kolmsee. “This hiring event, the second of its kind, is being held in response to the high number of vacant job positions in our service community.”

Local employers scheduled to attend the hiring event include Catholic Charities of Oswego County, Cayuga Centers, Clear Path for Veterans, Elmcrest Children’s Center, Farnham Family Services, Helio Health, Hillside Children’s Center, Liberty Resources, Oswego AmeriCorps, Oswego County, Oswego County Opportunities, Inc., Oswego Industries, Inc., Seneca Hill Manor, St. Luke’s Health Services and Volunteer Transportation Center.

Mental health is as important as physical health when it comes to a person’s overall health. A career in the mental health care field could be a rewarding experience for those who are caring, compassionate and interested in helping other people. This hiring event is aimed toward helping interested candidates explore their options with detailed information available for each opportunity.

Catholic Charities of Oswego County is located at 808 West Broadway in Fulton. Participants are asked to use the last door on the left when facing the building.

For more information, contact Susan Naugle at [email protected].

