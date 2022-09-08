Oswego County FCU Supports Blessings In A Backpack, Friends Of Great Bear

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” recently made $2,500 contributions to ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ and to Friends of Great Bear, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.

“Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Fulton branch presented $2,500 to the Fulton chapter of Blessings In A Backpack and $2,500 to the Friends of Great Bear. Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for 240 Fulton elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry. Friends of Great Bear is a non-profit group dedicated to maintaining, conserving and improving the Great Bear Springs Recreation Area located just south of Fulton. At Great Bear you can hike, walk your dog, and ride a mountain bike. You can also walk down to the Oswego River to swim or fish, and in the winter you can cross-country ski or snowshoe its many trails.”

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...