OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a spring job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Fulton War Memorial at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton. The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities.

“There are countless employment opportunities in our local area, but our business community is struggling to staff their facilities,” Director of Employment and Training for Oswego County Rachel Pierce said. “We are hoping to bring together job seekers and businesses for an introduction to help people find employment and businesses find quality candidates. Connecting local talent with employment opportunities also helps our communities better their economic futures.”

Some of the businesses slated to attend are Page Trucking, Inc.; Huhtamaki; Oswego Industries, Inc.; Novelis; Mackenzie-Childs Distribution Center; Amazon; Oswego Health; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.; Davis-Standard; ConnextCare; Over the Top Roofing; Paul Davis Restoration; and many more.

Eric Ingersoll, Driver Manager for Page Trucking, Inc. expressed his anticipation of the job fair;

“Page Trucking has been honored to be part of several job fairs hosted by Oswego County Workforce New York. A big thank you to them for their dedication and allowing Page Trucking to be involved in these types of events. We look forward to the next one!,” Ingersoll said.

Local training facilities ready to discuss their programs include CiTi BOCES and National Tractor Trailer School (NTTS), along with community support programs with Salvation Army and AmeriCorps.

Oswego County Workforce New York will have information available about additional services for job seekers such as resume assistance, online learning, and funding options for training.

Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center is located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, N.Y. 13069, across from Mimi’s Drive-In.

For more information, call 315-591-9000, email [email protected] or go to www.ocwny.org. Follow Oswego County Workforce New York on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn for upcoming events, open positions, and job search tips.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related