OSWEGO – With a continued demand for primary care services throughout Oswego County, Oswego Health is expanding access to care and opening a second location at 98. N. 2nd St., Fulton on April 5, 2021.

“Oswego Health’s mission is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community,” stated Michael Backus, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Oswego Health.

Before the decision to open a second location in Fulton, Oswego Health heavily analyzed the community’s need for healthcare services by conducting a community needs survey. 79% of the respondents reported that they travel outside the county for healthcare services. The access to health care indicator reports the percentage of adults aged 18 and older who self-report that they do not have at least one person who they think of as their doctor or health care provider. This indicator is relevant because access to regular primary care is important to obtaining preventive healthcare and avoiding unnecessary emergency department visits.

In 2020, 22% of Fulton residents who visited the Emergency Room had indicated they had no primary care provider as well as 23% who visited one of the urgent cares. This analysis helped identify there was a need for additional primary care to serve the residents of this community.

“Oswego Health is expanding our primary care services throughout the region and we are excited to open a second PrimeCare in Fulton to meet the healthcare needs of the residents,” Backus shared.

Providing care at PrimeCare located 98. N. 2nd St will be experienced clinical staff led by Dr. Vandana Patil, Cassandra Hunsberger, FNP-C, and Dierdre Wahl, FNP-C.

In addition to the new practice opening, Oswego Health offers primary care services at the Fulton Medical Office Building, located at 522 S. 4th St., Fulton with providers Joselito Ouano, MD, Meaghan Primm, MD, and Andrew Rogall, MD, as well as Oswego Family Physicians located at 110 W. Utica St, Oswego with providers Douglas Guenter, MD, Mark Humphrey, MD, Robert Morgan, MD, FAAFP, Micheal Stephens, MD, Jessica Digby, PA and Bobbie Rae Vangorder, PA.

By regularly seeing a primary care practitioner, you can identify and control health risk factors before they become problems. We are confident you will continue to receive the same, high-quality care from our dedicated staff. In addition to in-person visits, please know that our practitioners also offer telemedicine should you find that more convenient.

New patients are now being accepted at this location. To schedule an appointment, please call 315-668-1202

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...