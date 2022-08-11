FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale.

Orders are open until September 1, and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, September 16, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Choose from five striking colors: red/maroon, bronze/orange, yellow, white, and pink/purple. The plants can be purchased for just $11 each or 3 for $30. Download the order form and view more details at bit.ly/oi-mums-2022 or call Stephanie Wallace at 315-598-3108, ext. 291 for more information.

“Give back to our community and its small businesses while making your home and gardens look amazing this autumn,” said Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications associate at Oswego Industries.

All proceeds will support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in living rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing.

What: Mums Fundraiser with Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse

Where: Pick-up at Oswego Industries Campus, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton

When: Friday, September 16 from 3pm-5pm; orders are due September 1 by 4pm

Cost: $11 each/ 3 for $30

Ordering information: Drop off or mail a check to Oswego Industries c/o Stephanie Wallace at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton with desired flower colors noted.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

