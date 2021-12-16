FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Coleen DeForest for 40 years of service.

A Maintenance Coordinator, DeForest’s journey with the agency began in the Textiles Department. There, she was responsible for sewing over 1,000 paper isolation gowns every shift. Over the years, DeForest says, nearly everything at the agency has changed—though she could still make those gowns in her sleep. Her current position involves directing and working alongside people who have disabilities in maintaining the Oswego Industries campus, both inside and outside.

DeForest has no plans to stop anytime soon, either. “I love being here for the guys,” she said. “I don’t know what I’ll do when I retire.”

If you are interested in being part of our team, the agency is currently recruiting candidates for full-time and part-time positions. Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email [email protected] for more information. Job postings related to administration, human services, custodial and maintenance positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website: www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.

Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

