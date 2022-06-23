FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has hired one new team member and welcomed two former team members back to the agency.

Team members include Leaha Daley, Community Habilitation Direct Support Professional (DSP); Robert Spinelli, Job Developer and Retention Specialist; and Mark Cardinali, Maintenance Technician.

Spinelli worked in the agency’s café prior to the pandemic, and Oswego Industries, Inc. is pleased to welcome him back in his new role. Cardinali previously worked at the agency as well, and Oswego Industries, Inc. is happy he has rejoined the team.

