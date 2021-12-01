Oswego Industries Holds Gift Card Raffle Fundraiser

FULTON – Oswego Industries, a Fulton-based non-profit that supports people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, is holding a gift card raffle to fundraise for new assistive technology.

Tickets, which are $5 each or 3 for $10, give people over 40 chances to win. Tickets are on sale until December 13. The gift cards, valued at $20 to $25, are from local and national businesses ranging from Walmart and Amazon to River’s End Bookstore and Damiano’s Eatery.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to purchase assistive technology known as AAC devices, which non-verbal people use to communicate. The devices will be made available to individuals participating in Oswego Industries’ Group Day Habilitation (GDH) program.

“Just like any other person, the people we support in GDH have things they want to tell us. It takes time, dedication, and attention to learn how to listen and understand each person individually,” said Amy Strong, the program coordinator for Group Day Habilitation. “We’re always looking for new ways to help them express themselves, and AAC devices are a big part of that.”

This program provides meaningful on-site activities that stimulate the senses, teach functional skills, and develop physical abilities to people who have multiple or profound intellectual and developmental disabilities. The addition of AAC devices will give people who are non-verbal more opportunities to express their preferences, discover independence, and cultivate friendships.

Those who are interested in purchasing raffle tickets can email Michelle at [email protected] or send a check to 7 Morrill Place, Fulton with “gift card raffle” in the memo line.

About Oswego Industries

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...