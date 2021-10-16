FULTON – Oswego Industries is proud to observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) this October.

The purpose of NDEAM is to educate the public about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.”

People with disabilities have long dealt with sub-par employment rates, and they continue to do so despite the workforce shortages seen over the course of 2021. Just 20% of people with documented disabilities who are over the age of 16 were participating in the labor force nationwide at the start of the summer, according to the Department of Labor.

To change this concerning long-term trend, we need to do more than share alarming statistics once a year. That’s why we are dedicated to empowering people with disabilities every day. Not only do we offer pre-vocational training to help people with disabilities develop in-demand skills, but our Career Employment Services (CES) department is currently supporting nearly two dozen people in community-based employment. In this role, we strive to help both employer and employee feel satisfied with their working relationship to improve employee retention.

We are always looking for new businesses to partner with on this endeavor. If you are a business owner or hiring manager with open positions to fill, please reach out to us at 315-598-3108. Together, we can be part of the solution.

