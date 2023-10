FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has hired four new team members.

The new employees are Denise Badore, Direct Support Professional (DSP) in the agency’s Community Habilitation Program; Amanda Gartley, DSP in the Group Day Habilitation Program; Breann Smith, DSP in the Group Day Habilitation Program; and Emmanuel Southard, Federal Building Custodial.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...