Oswego Industries Welcomes Four New Employees

FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has hired four new team members.

The agency hired Sherri Hare as plan coordinator for the LIFE program, Trisha Fiumara as a community habilitation aide, Amy Hilton-McKean as a college intern, and Floyd Bourgeois as a community habilitation aide.

Oswego Industries is also recruiting candidates for additional full-time and part-time positions. Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email [email protected] for more information. Job postings related to human services, production, vocational services, and supervisory positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website: www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.

Oswego Industries prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates of all abilities and backgrounds to apply. In fact, the open positions provide an array of options including part- and full-time schedules for day and evening shifts and jobs in Oswego and Onondaga counties. The company also boasts competitive pay, great benefits and opportunities to advance in a workplace where employees can make an impact and improve lives.

Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

