Oswego Industries Welcomes Lee Sullivan As Director Of Services

FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc. is pleased to announce Lee Sullivan as their Director of Services. Sullivan is directing the agency’s day habilitation and vocational programs, in addition to the programs at sister agency The Arc of Oswego County.

Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience working with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the Office of Mental Health (OMH) to the agency. She comes to the agency from Unity House, where she was the Director of Day Services for six years. Prior to Unity House, she worked at ARISE as the Community Services Manager.

“I have learned quite a bit over the course of my career, and I’m excited to bring the best of my learnings and perspective to Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan’s goals for the agencies include ensuring that there are a diverse set of service offerings to meet people’s varying needs. New options, including virtual and classroom-style services, will expand the agency’s ability to bring people back to program who have been on waiting lists since the COVID-19 pandemic began or who have new barriers preventing attendance. These options will address concerns related to the pandemic, as well as staffing shortages that have affected the industry as a whole.

“Classroom-style services and the option to tune into services virtually will allow people with disabilities and their families to benefit from supports, regardless of their ability to participate in traditional service offerings,” Sullivan said.

In addition to her extensive background in service management and direction, Sullivan also has investigator certifications from OPWDD, OMH, and the Justice Center. She earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology from SUNY Oswego.

“Lee brings a wealth of knowledge to our agencies that will help us grow and adapt to our community’s ever-changing needs,” said Laurie Davis, Executive Director of Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County. “We’re happy to have her on board.”

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to empower people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. They accomplish this by striving to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

