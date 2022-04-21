FULTON – Pathfinder Bank recently donated $15,000 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) making Pathfinder the largest corporate sponsor of FBB for the sixth year in a row.

“The Pathfinder support and donation are indispensable in helping us to meet our 2022 goal. The city is on fire with community participation and activism” said Linda Eagan, FBB administrative director. “Fundraising for the 2022 is going well and we are thankful to all who have donated.”

Fulton Block Builders is an all-volunteer grass roots organization dedicated to community revitalization one block at a time. If FBB has a successful fundraising campaign, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has committed $125,000 to the Fulton Block Builder program. All of these funds will be used to provide FBB Block Challenge, Pride and Paint Fulton grants.

Pathfinder Bank has been serving the Central New York Community since 1859. It is both their customer focused approach to providing financial services and their innovative philosophy that have made them who we are today.

Pathfinder Bank’s aim is to provide all the advanced conveniences the national banks have to offer, without the hassles. At Pathfinder Bank, the decision makers are dedicated local people who are eager to serve the communities in which they live, work, and play.

“Our success is intertwined with the success of the communities we serve,” said Jim Dowd, Pathfinder’s interim bank president/CEO. “For that reason, and because it is the right thing to do, we invest our resources, time, and talents in those communities. We want to serve our local communities for another 150 years; therefore, we must earn the trust of our customers every day. We do that by being ethical, capable, honest, reliable, and responsive. Pathfinder Bank is proud to be the largest corporate sponsor of the highly impactful, community driven Fulton Block Builders program.”

FBB is extremely grateful to the Pathfinder Bank and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for their support of this program and encourages others to follow their lead. Whether you are an individual, a business or a community group FBB asks that you help support this energizing program by donating today. Every dollar helps FBB reach this goal! If you would like more Fulton Block Builder information follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go the website athttps://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate

