FULTON – Penny Halstead is a 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Block Leader and was moved when she heard

about the work that the Fulton American Legion was looking to complete.

Her block applied for an FBB Pride Grant to help pay for the exterior improvements being made on the building at Holly Drive and Oneida Street.

“My dad was an Army veteran who passed away a few months ago. It would have made him proud to know that I was involved in a project like this. Peter Allen and all the volunteers have done an amazing job. I’m happy that we could help support the American Legion with this pride grant,” said Halstead.

“The members of the Fulton American Legion have noticed all of the positive changes happening in Fulton, thanks to the Fulton Block Builder program and we wanted to be part of the transformation,” said Peter Allen, Fulton Veteran of the year. “Fulton Legion members do so much for our community, and we are proud to be able to give back to those who have done so much. Legion members selflessly serve day in and day out by supporting local events, educating children in our schools, honoring veterans in our community, placing flags in local cemeteries, and providing honor guards for funerals.”

The American Legion Post is located at 873 Oneida St in Fulton. The project work is well underway and includes paving and improving the parking lot, installing a new walkway, providing landscaping to beautify the area and prevent foundational erosion of the building, and other outdoor items such as paint, fixtures, seasonal items, etc. to improve the appearance of the property.

Last week nearly a dozen Fulton Block Builder volunteers helped the Legion complete the first phase of the project, and the public is encouraged stop by and view the new landscaping and other improvements.

“The Fulton Block Builders Program is so important to Fulton’s revitalization efforts, and we are grateful to have this program in our community. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Penny Halstead and Fulton Block Builders for their support of the Legion improvement project” said Post Commander, Larry Macner.

