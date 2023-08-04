FULTON, NY – – Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is delighted to welcome Rebekkah Frisch to its Board of Directors. With over a decade of digital marketing experience and a strong dedication to this cause, Frisch’s term will run through 2025, bringing valuable expertise to drive positive change and elevate the organization.

Frisch holds a deep connection to Oswego Industries saying,”Oswego Industries is very close to my heart. People with disabilities are too often left behind or left out, and the work being done by Oswego Industries is critical in empowering those with disabilities in our community to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing.”

Her commitment to the organization’s mission is evident, as expressed by Oswego Industries Inc. Board President Mike Egan.

“I am very pleased to have Bekkah join the Oswego Industries board. She is a former employee who understands and fully supports the mission of the organization. Welcome, Bekkah!,” Egan said.

Previously, Frisch worked as a digital marketer at Web3 Pro, a California-based tech company. From 2019-2022, she also served as a marketing and communications associate at Oswego Industries and the Arc of Oswego County. Besides her professional endeavors, Frisch is an independent author, and her debut novel, “The Great Quiet,” has earned praise from critics.

As a board member, she will provide strategic insight, collaborate with fellow board members, and support ongoing initiatives, ensuring Oswego Industries remains at the forefront of groundbreaking programs and services.

About Oswego Industries: Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York, dedicated to providing services to individuals with disabilities. Their mission is to empower people with disabilities to live fulfilling lives of their own choosing through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. For more information, visit www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

