‘Saturday In The Park’ Concert Features Montalbano Quartet

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Jazz Festival is sponsoring ‘Saturday in the Park’ at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. Fourth St., Fulton. The free concert will run from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

“The concert, which will feature the husband/wife team of Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, is made possible with funding from the Music Performance Trust Fund,” said Fulton Jazz Festival President Joe Cortini. “The event also offers free ice cream sponsored by the Fulton Lions Club and Cortini Shoe Store. Assistance with concert logistics is courtesy of the City of Fulton and Fulton Parks and Recreation.”

Performing with the Montalbanos will be Joe Cortini on drums and Matt Vacanti on bass, both of whom are members of Jazz Mafia and well-known and respected in the Central New York music community.

Fulton City Mayor Deana Michaels said that the concert makes use of the recently installed Leo Chirello Memorial Gazebo in Voorhees Park.

“The event gives residents and visitors the chance to enjoy a pleasant respite with top-quality performers in a beautiful park on a Saturday afternoon,” she said.

“Vocalist Julie Falatico and pianist Rick Montalbano bring the Great American Songbook to life as they perform standards from Cole Porter to Bacharach,” Cortini said. “Add to that a sprinkling of Jobim, Brazil ’66 and The Beatles, and you have a memorable time spent with Julie and Rick. They are also releasing a Christmas album this fall, titled: ‘Julie and Rick at the Christmas Place.’”

Husband and wife duo Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico have their musical roots planted firmly in jazz traditions and the Great American Songbook, while also expanding their talents into the realms of funk, Latin and neo-soul. They are in the midst of their first album collaboration, “One Heart,” and perform in a variety of musical venues throughout New York State and beyond.

“Music is Rick Montalbano’s life,” Cortini said. “He began a long career as keyboardist, composer, arranger and jazz educator in the 1960s and has played with a virtual ‘Who’s Who’ of the jazz and entertainment world.

“Sammy Award nominee Julie Falatico began her musical pursuits in Los Angeles and Cleveland, singing with some of the country’s best musicians before returning to her roots in Upstate New York in the early 2000s,” he continued. “Her warm, sultry voice blends beautifully with Rick’s masterful keyboard skills. Together they bring their audiences on an engaging, inspiring and intimate musical journey.”

Some seating will be provided, but concert attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs if possible.

For more information on events in Fulton, visit www.fultonny.org/events.

