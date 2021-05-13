FULTON – Roxanne Stuart and Jason Santiago recently spoke to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club.

Stuart, a retired elementary teacher and former Rotarian, and Santiago, a current Rotarian, lives intersected through Seneca Hill Manor. She has been a resident at the Manor since Michaud Residential Health Services in Fulton closed and he is the Administrator at Seneca Hill Manor.

They shared some of their life experiences and also talked about the impact COVID-19 has had on the daily life of Seneca Hill residents.

Stuart loves history and after her retirement wrote a curriculum guide that has been used to teach local history to Fulton 4th grade students. She also enjoys writing letters and pieces about her family and personal experiences. Besides writing, Stuart is a painter and avid reader. As the Resident Council President, she noted that keeping residents busy this past year during COVID was quite challenging. Visitors were not able to come inside, and residents had to stay in their rooms most of the time in order to protect their health. As restrictions relax, she is looking forward to community group meetings and planning activities the residents can enjoy together.

Santiago has been with Oswego Health for 7 years. He initially pursued a career in business but didn’t find it rewarding. His family history seemed to be calling him in a more service-oriented direction. His mother was a nurse and his grandmother had been in a nursing home. After getting a Master’s in Healthcare Administration he found his niche in providing positive support and service for seniors. He has been very concerned about the residents’ well-being over the past year and noted that their patience and cooperation was most helpful. He said the residents grew plants during the winter and will soon see them transferred outdoors.

The Manor, a 5-star rated facility, recently received approval to build an outdoor pavilion which will be used for entertainment and visitation with friends and family.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746. You may also visit us on Facebook.

