The City of Fulton proudly announces the addition of new smoke-free signage, provided at no cost by Tobacco Free CNY. These signs are designed to promote healthier outdoor environments in the city’s parks, playgrounds, and recreational areas.

Pictured in the photo are Carollynn Rivers, Community Engagement Coordinator with Tobacco Free CNY, and Chris Waldron, the City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Director. Their collaboration highlights the city’s commitment to enhancing public health and safety in community spaces.

This initiative is supported by recently drafted legislation within the City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Code, establishing a smoke-free policy for designated areas. Police Chief Mike Curtis and Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron played key roles in crafting this policy, ensuring it aligns with community wellness goals.

With these efforts, the City of Fulton takes an important step toward fostering a cleaner, healthier environment for all residents and visitors.

