FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Tuesday night, April 5, where it discussed an update to the budget for 2022-2023.

During the Superintendent’s Report, Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Christopher Ells, and students Reagan LaPage and Abigail Mainville presented an overview of this year’s winter sports season, which included 316 student athletes from modified through varsity sports.

Student-athletes who competed at the State Championships included Allison Standish for the shot put (Track and Field), TJ Clayton in the 100 butterfly (Swimming), Bryce Rogers in the 100 butterfly, Will Patterson for diving (Swimming), Freddy Pagan for the 102 weight class in wrestling, and Alexis Ingersoll for bowling.

“Our athletes did amazing this year,” LaPage said. “Every single athlete that competed just went above and beyond, especially those state [athletes.]”

Ells said that 20 student-athletes virtually took part in the NYSPHSAA Leadership Conference on April 1.

Superintendent Brian Pulvino then presented the 2022-2023 budget update. As of Tuesday, the New York state budget has not been approved, and so the numbers he presented were based on January numbers.

Next steps in the budget timeline include a budget committee meeting today, April 7, at 6 p.m., BOE regular business meeting April 19 at 6:30 p.m., CiTi BOCES Administrative vote April 25 at 6:30 p.m., budget hearing May 3 at 6 p.m., community votes on the budget May 17, and a BOE special meeting to ratify the budget May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Pulvino said the district’s strategic coherence plan is the framework the district makes decisions based on, and it directs the district toward: focusing the future direction of the district, developing a collaborative culture, deepening its learning, and securing accountability in its programs.

The budget parameters circle back to the coherence plan with the goals to adhere to the plan’s priorities, such as leadership, literacy, instruction, social and emotional developmental health, family engagement, and innovation.

Chief of Operations and Innovation Dominick Lisi also spoke during the budget presentation. Addressing inflation and its impact on the budget, he said energy costs has been the biggest jump. The district also continues to meet issues with supply chain and the higher costs associated with it.

Moving on to the numbers, Pulvino said the district is anticipating its Foundation Aid to be increased by just over $2 million this upcoming school year. The tax levy with a 0% increase will be $21,613,305.

The total estimated revenue is $77,889,363.

The budget has three distinct categories: administration, program (all things education related), and capital (all things building related).

Administration accounts for 10.4% of the budget with $8,197,295; program is 74.7% of the budget with $58,931,348; and capital is 14.9% of the budget with $11,730,797.

The total proposed budget is $78,859,440. There is a current gap of $970,077 if the tax levy is not increased.

Pulvino said this year’s proposed budget is a 3.45% increase from last year, or $2,629,440.

If there is a tax levy increase of 1%, there would still be a $753,944 shortfall. For a $70,000 house, that would be an (estimated) increase of $11.14 per year. For a $150,000 house, that would be an (estimated) increase of $33.41 per year.

If there is a 2% tax levy increase, that shortfall would be $537,811. For a $70,000 house, that would be an (estimated) increase of $22.27 per year. For a $150,000 house, that would be an (estimated) increase of $66.82 per year. These estimates are after basic STAR exemptions.

The maximum tax levy increase this year is 2.43%.

Any shortfall of the budget would be filled using unassigned fund balance/reserves.

In the presentation, Lisi did clarify that the school district does not determine someone’s property assessment, city or town tax rate, or equalization rate. The district only determines the district tax levy. If someone has questions about the three topics the district is not responsible for, they can contact the Oswego County Department of Real Property Tax Services at 315-349-8315.

Pulvino also touched on the one-time expenditure funding the federal government has given the district for COVID-19 stimulus funding, which totaled $15,942,487. This money cannot be used to bridge the gap in the budget.

“The challenge before us is a $970,000 gap,” Pulvino said. “I think a combination of a tax levy increase coupled with use of reserves and fund balance is probably the most strategic way.”

Following his presentation, the BOE moved on to approving all items of the agenda.

To watch the full meeting, see here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related