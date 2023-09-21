The Centers For Reproductive Health: Prioritizing Your Urgent Need

FULTON, NY – If you’re experiencing pain or other issues you want care quickly.

The Centers for Reproductive Health offers same day appointments and can provide visitors with the prompt answers and to their reproductive health needs. Reproductive health concerns such as possible infections, pelvic pain, irregular bleeding, breast lumps, urinary tract infections, symptomatic STI/STD testing, and others can be addressed and receive immediate attention.

The healthcare providers at The Centers for Reproductive Health have over 20 years of experience and are focused on promptly diagnosing and treating a variety of health issues related to reproductive health for both women and men.

“Those coming to The Centers for Reproductive Health receive complete reproductive health exams; diagnosis of what may be the cause of the issue they are coming in for, and insight into the possibility of any future issues,” said OCO Practice Manager Mary Hitchcock, RN. “It’s also comforting for them to know that, if they choose, we can provide them with a continuum of care for their reproductive health.”

In addition to providing care for urgent health needs, The Centers for Reproductive Health offer HIV Testing and Counseling, HPV Vaccine, Birth Control, Contraception Management Pregnancy Testing and services, and Breast and Cervical Cancer Screenings.

The Centers for Reproductive Health participate with many insurance companies and third party self-funded plans. For self-pay patients, The Centers for Reproductive Health offer a Sliding Fee program. There is also an onsite enroller for the Family Planning Benefit Program (FPBP). Services will never be denied if a person is unable to pay.

The Centers for Reproductive Health are located at 10 George Street in Oswego and 522 South 4th Street in Fulton. Satellite offices are located at the Mary Walker Center, 1 Rudolf Road on the SUNY Oswego campus and at 5856 Scenic Avenue in Mexico. For same day appointments contact The Centers for Reproductive Health in Fulton at 315-598-4747 or in Oswego at 315-342-0888. For hours and further information on The Centers for Reproductive Health visit ww.oco.org.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...