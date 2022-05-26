FULTON – The city of Fulton will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from about 10 a.m. until about noon.

The parade staging and beginning will be in the area between Division Street and East Broadway from South Seventh to South Fourth Street. The parade will travel North on South Fourth Street turning west on East Broadway, continuing west across the Broadway Bridge and then west on West Broadway to the Fulton War Memorial located at 609 West Broadway.

The parade will close several streets and restrict parking on many streets along the parade route.

NO PARKING – Vehicles on the parade route or the following streets during the time specified will be towed at the owner’s expense. Additional streets may also be marked as no parking depending on circumstances.

Starting at 8 a.m. on the following streets

– Division Street between S. Sixth St and S. Fourth St both sides of the street

– S. Fourth Street between Division and E. Broadway both sides of the street

– E. Broadway between S. Fourth St and S First both sides of the street

– Broadway Bridge both sides of the street

– W. Broadway between W. First St and Phillip St both sides of the street

– William Gillard between W. Broadway and Cedar St both sides of the street

Residents, business owners, employers, and all other vehicular traffic located inside the parade route are advised that vehicles will not be permitted to cross the parade route except in an emergency. Local deliveries, residents and other vehicular traffic affected by the road closures may be delayed or rerouted until the parade route is reopened to vehicles.

Traffic control and detours will be in place but motorists should be aware that normal routes will be affected by the parade. State Route 3 (West Broadway and E. Broadway) will be closed for approximately 2 hours. If you are not attending the Parade, you may want to avoid the City of Fulton to minimize your frustration with street closures and heavy volumes of traffic.

