Upgrades, Improvements On The Way For Fulton American Legion Post 587

FULTON – Thank a Service Member, Inc, an Oswego County-based not-for-profit organization has partnered with Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Block Builders, and Menter Ambulance to provide building and property improvements at the American Legion Post 587 at 873 Oneida St, in Fulton.

“Over the next few weeks volunteers along with local contractors will be working on installing a new sidewalk, a new paved parking lot, and landscaping to beautify the property and ensure the safety of Legion members and their guests,” according to Thank a Service Member Founder and Board President Peter Allen.

“We greatly appreciate our local veteran’s service organizations, and the Fulton American Legion is a pillar of this community. We are more than happy to support these much-needed improvements,” said Fulton Savings Bank President and CEO Pamela Caraccioli.

Zach Menter, Owner of Menter Ambulance added, “The Fulton American Legion members are some of the most civically minded people in our community. Having worked with the Fulton Veterans Council for many years, I was well aware of just how much Legion members give back to us. They selflessly serve day in and day out by supporting local events, educating children in our schools, honoring veterans in our community, placing flags in local cemeteries, and providing honor guards for funerals.”

American Legion Post 587 Representative Donna Kestner said, “we are proud to serve a community where neighbors look out for each other. Thank a Service Member has always been there for our veteran community and OCFCU, Fulton Savings, Fulton Block Builders, and Menter Ambulance are also valued partners who have provided critical support at a time when it was needed most – and for that we are extremely grateful.”

Thank a Service Member, whose mission includes community projects and support programs for veterans, active military members and their families, recognized the urgent need for improvements and stated that “this is an important project and we’re proud to be able to help. However, in order to complete this work more funding is needed, and we welcome any additional support from the community.”

To donate or learn more about Thank a Service Member, Inc., please call

(315) 402-5915 or visit their website at www.tasm.us.

