FULTON – Driving through Fulton, you’ve seen Fulton Block Builder (FBB) signs and you’ve seen the amazing results of neighbors coming together, one block at a time.

Fresh paint and fresh pride adorns Fulton homes and neighborhoods.

“In spite of a global pandemic and the hardships it created, in 2020 90% of FBB participants completed their exterior home improvements and matched the FBB grant money with $3.5 to every $1 it awarded. This resulted in a total resident investment of over a half million dollars in 2020 alone,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director.

Since FBB started, in 2017, FBB has awarded nearly 800 Block Challenge grants with over $2 million invested by the property owners. In addition, neighbors are getting to know neighbors, shared work is being completed, confidence is building and pride in the Fulton community is being voiced.

“This year, the FBB fundraising committee has a goal of $75,000,” Eagan said. “We are seeking to raise $75,000 in order to meet the Richard S. Shineman Foundation $150,000.00 matching grant. Walmart’s support of our program is a big step in reaching that goal.”

Become part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2021 Campaign today. FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/or with a check made payable to:

CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders: 115 W. Fayette Street Syracuse, New York 13202

All donations are tax deductible and, because FBB operates with an all-volunteer staff, donations go directly to Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program.

“We support and invest in communities through local giving by supporting programs that strengthen community cohesion,” said Geoffrey Raponi, Granby Walmart store manager. “Fulton Block Builders is a program that is clearly strengthening our community and creating strong neighborly cohesion. Walmart is proud of the change FBB is bringing and pleased to add our support. Walmart believes that strengthening local communities creates value – for business as well as society. That’s why Walmart empowers each store to strengthen and support their local communities. These local grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart operates.”

