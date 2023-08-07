Elevated oil prices keep drivers paying more at the pump

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.83, 7 cents higher than last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.07. The New York State average is $3.90, up 8 cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.44. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.83 (up 12 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.86 (up 10 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.85 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.90 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.90 (up 10 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.93 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.89 (up 10 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.96 (up 11 cents from last Monday)

Gas prices continue to bump up, but the rate of increase has slowed in recent days, and relief could be on the way. The national average is up 7 cents since last week primarily due to the price of oil, which remains in the low to mid 80s per barrel. However, two factors are cooling the summer surge. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased over the last week while total domestic supplies increased as refinery operations are returning to normal after last month’s extreme heat in certain parts of the country led to lower output. Today’s national average of $3.83 is 29 cents more than a month ago, but 24 cents less than a year ago.

This morning, diesel prices are up as well. The national average price for diesel is $4.19, up 15 cents from last week, but down from $5.16 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.46, up 8 cents from last week, but still much lower than $5.64 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here.AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

As Upstate New York's largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services.

