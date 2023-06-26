Holiday travel is expected to drive up demand

CNY- Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.57, down a penny from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.90. The New York State average is $3.69, staying steady for two weeks. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.96. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.65 (up one cent from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.67 (down one cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.63 (down one cent from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.70 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.72 (down one cent from last Monday)

Rome – $3.79 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.69 (no change from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.78 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Low oil prices continue to keep pump prices down. This morning, oil prices range from $68 to $73. With Independence Day approaching and travel setting new records, demand for gasoline will increase this week, so pump prices will likely follow. AAA expects 43.2 million people to drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019. Holiday travelers are reminded to fuel up in advance and to keep gas levels above a quarter tank to avoid running out on holiday road trips. Travelers can use the AAA Mobile App to find the nearest and cheapest gas prices on their route. Pump prices are much cheaper than one year ago, which is good news for travelers taking those holiday road trips.

This morning, the national average price for diesel is $3.88, down from $5.80 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.43, compared to $6.24 one year ago.

