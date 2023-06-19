Lower demand and oil costs are keeping gas prices stable

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.58, nearly two cents less than last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.98. The New York State average is $3.69, staying steady from last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $5.01. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.64 (no change from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.68 (no change from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.64 (no change from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.70 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.73 (no change from last Monday)

Rome – $3.75 (no change last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.69 (no change from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.76 (up 1 cent from last Monday)

The start of summer is nearly here, and drivers are finding prices far lower than last year. Lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable, with a national average price changing of less than two cents this week. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump price increases. If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately throughout the week.

One year ago, on June 14, 2022, the highest recorded average for regular gas was reached across the country at $5.02 for a gallon and in New York at $5.04 a gallon. On June 19, 2022, diesel reached a record average price at $5.82 a gallon. Today, diesel prices continue to fall. The national average price for a gallon of diesel is $3.87, down nearly 2 cents from a week ago. Here in New York, the current average for diesel is $4.46, down two cents from last week.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here.AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

