GOFCC Partners With Oswego Health And Small Business Community To Honor Health Care Workers

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow proclaims May as National Health Care Month

Oswego, NY – The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) has partnered with Oswego Health and the business community to honor health care workers for the month of May. Throughout May, Oswego Health employees can utilize discounts at local businesses in a partnership to celebrate their amazing work.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oswego Health to offer our community’s hard working health care workers this special discount program that they can utilize throughout the county,” said Sara Broadwell, executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. “Thanks to the generous investment made by Oswego Health, we can engage and support small, locally owned businesses to partner in this initiative. Highlighting these businesses helps us promote our unique and vibrant community and rewards our health care heroes.”

Health care workers from Oswego Health can take part in this month-long effort by shopping and eating local at the more than 75 businesses that have signed on to offer exclusive discounts.

“Oswego Health is so appreciative of the support of our local business community as we celebrate health care Month,” said Marq Brown, VP of Human Resources & Chief People Officer at Oswego Health. “Not only do we have this great connection with each other but also to the community we support.”

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow showed support for the initiative by joining through a City of Oswego proclamation.

“Oswego Health staff are excited to utilize local discounts through the month of May,” said Barlow. “I encourage citizens to show their appreciation not just during this month (May), but every opportunity throughout the year and support all of our locally owned businesses which are the backbone of our economy and community.”

To learn more about what businesses are participating please visit the GOFCC website: Oswego Health Employee Discount Program – GREATER OSWEGO-FULTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE | SYRACUSE, NY 13202 (oswegofultonchamber.com)

About Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce advances the business and community interests of the region through advocacy, member services and community enhancements. The GOFCC is a fully integrated affiliate of CenterState CEO, enabling it to be strong chamber, dedicated to the needs of the Oswego-Fulton community, while bringing the area prominently into the overall growth and success of the region.

www.oswegofultonchamber.com

