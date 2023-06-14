Golden Sun Bus Service Cites Urgent Need For Drivers, Trainees

FULTON, NY – Labor shortages are plaguing the transportation industry nationwide, which is disrupting one of our economy’s most critical support systems. According to Golden Sun Bus Service President (GSBS) Patrick Kinane, as part of this shortfall, GSBS urgently needs to hire at least six new drivers or trainees by mid-July.

“Our mission is to provide safe and reliable transportation to the people that we serve,” Kinane said. “Most often, that is the precious cargo of children of all ages in the Fulton City School District. Driving a bus is a rewarding and satisfying part-time job that fits the schedules and has been appealing to everyone from single parents to grandparents.”

Kinane, a retired New York State Trooper, also drives a bus to help alleviate the company’s driver shortage – the latest in a line of family ownership that spans more than 57 years. He explained that drivers and trainees must be at least 21 years of age to qualify for a Commercial Driver’s License, (CDL) for driving a bus, and that Golden Sun provides paid, in-house training for those seeking a CDL.

GSBS has three School Bus Driver Instructors on staff and two NYS 19A employees who ensure that all of our drivers are well trained and in compliance with NY State and federal law.

“Our drivers are comprised of many moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas who enjoy the short layoffs during school breaks to be home with their children and grandchildren,” Kinane said. “When school is closed, parents are home too, and it’s an excellent opportunity for retirees.”

Faye Fredenburg, a 40-year veteran driver, said that “I’ve never worked for people like these. The pay is competitive and the incentives are great.”

GSBS driver Tom Carr said he feels like he’s part of a team. “The people care about me, and I care about my job,” Carr said.

Golden Sun Bus Service, Inc. was established in 1959 and has a fleet of approximately 70 vehicles. They serve approximately 3,4000 students per day in the Fulton City School District with transportation to and from six schools in the district. They also contract with the district for field trips, sports trips, after school programs, and the district’s Universal Pre-K program. In addition, GSBS offers private charter transportation services.

For more information, call 315-343-4675, visit www.goldensunbus.com, or find them on Facebook under Golden Sun Bus Service and on Instagram under “GoldenSunBus.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...