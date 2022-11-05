OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant will hold a local government training workshop for healthy watersheds and resilient communities from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St., Altmar.

The workshop will help inform municipal planning, zoning and code enforcement boards about the impact of various land uses on local water quality and watershed health.

“Participants will have the opportunity to explore different land uses to learn the impact they may have in their part of the Great Lakes’ watershed before communities actualize them in real-time,” New York Sea Grant Community Development Specialist Mary Austerman said.

“These workshops offer information and resources to help local boards make better informed decisions about protecting the area’s freshwater resources, while incorporating floodplain management practices to address development, climate change, and recreational demands,” Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance Program Coordinator Kristy LaManche said.

Workshop participants will learn about floodplains and watersheds and how they can be better protected with land use tools and best management practices. Attendees will be engaged in identifying and developing solutions to address issues of local concern such as flooding, erosion, community development, and water quality.

For most municipalities, the workshop fulfills state-required training for local planning officials. For workshop cost and registration, visit the New York Sea Grant website or call 315-312-3042 for assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Cooperating Technical Partners Program, New York State Environmental Protection Fund, National Sea Grant Office, Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, and others have provided funding for this and two other workshops.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related