Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2021 Annual Meeting

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) today hosted its 2021 annual meeting.

In keeping with this year’s theme, members and community leaders were celebrated for their ability to Adapt, Innovate and Endure.

During the virtual event, GOFCC Executive Director Katie Toomey highlighted the chamber’s programs and ongoing efforts to support members and drive economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

“This past year, Oswego County faced unprecedented challenges, yet was able to meet this moment of crisis by focusing on partnerships and supporting each other as a community,” Toomey said. “Now as we work to accelerate our recovery, we do so knowing that we have the raw materials to achieve anything we set our collective sights to. The year ahead holds new opportunities and I look forward to working with our partners across the region to drive us toward our bold vision for a vibrant and growing community.”

The event also featured a keynote a discussion with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, moderated by CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson.

“2020 was a challenging year to be sure, but the Oswego community stepped up,” Barlow said. “Despite all we had against us, we continued to make progress in our neighborhoods, throughout downtown and all along our waterfront. In 2021 the challenges will continue but I know our community partners, stakeholders and residents will rise to meet the challenge. The City of Oswego stands ready to assist our business community and appreciate the help and resources CenterState CEO has provided to the Oswego community throughout the pandemic.”

“Fulton has proven time and again we have the toughness and endurance to weather any storm,” Michaels said. “With this pandemic however there were simply no “how to” books to guide us. At first we had to react to survive. But quickly we learned to pivot to a more proactive game plan. It was clear that our success as a community was going to depend on strong collaboration, adapting to the changes and finding innovative and sustainable solutions. We are doing just that and I could not be more proud of our community efforts.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul also shared the state’s vision to reimagine, rebuild and renew New York.

The Chamber also presented three awards during the event. The Community Investor Award was presented to Oswego Health. The Nancy L. Premo – Woman of Distinction Award was presented to Chena Tucker, director of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations. The President’s Award was presented to Jill Abbott, owner of Uniforms Etc. and Zamp Marketing.

Presenting sponsor: Exelon; Business Sponsors: Oswego Health, Pathfinder Bank and Novelis; Community sponsor: Oswego County Federal Credit Union; Video and Media sponsors: KR Productions; Step One Creative; and I Heart Oswego. Supporting sponsors: Elemental; AmeriCU Credit Union, and SUNY Oswego.

The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce advances the business and community interests of the region through advocacy, member services and community enhancements. The GOFCC is a fully integrated affiliate of CenterState CEO, enabling it to be strong chamber, dedicated to the needs of the Oswego-Fulton community, while bringing the area prominently into the overall growth and success of the region.

