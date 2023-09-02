FULTON, NY – Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton Ignited for Change) today announced that she has received the support of local trade and construction organizations in her bid as mayor of the City of Fulton.

Hanlon received endorsements from the Central and Northern New York Building Trades (CNNYBT), Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, and the Transportation Division of International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

“I’d like to thank the people who work so hard in these fields for their confidence in me as Fulton’s next mayor,” said Hanlon. “The professionals in our local construction and trade industries are dedicated to moving our communities forward. I’m honored to have their partnership as we work together to improve the City of Fulton.”

The Central Northern New York Building and Trades Council represents more than 5,000 workers in the Central and Northern New York areas. The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters represents more than 28,000 members who work to create jobs and stimulate the economy through construction projects. In addition, the Transportation Division of the International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers represents several thousands of workers throughout the state.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend to Marissa Hanlon the endorsement of the management and 5,000 members of the Central & Northern New York Building Trades. We hope that our support will aide you in a successful campaign as the next Mayor of Fulton,” said CNNYBT President Greg Lancette.

Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She is a physical therapist and lives in Fulton with her husband, James Hanlon, and their two children who attend Fulton City Schools. She currently serves on the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is involved with many efforts which are helping to revitalize the city. Hanlon is a founding member of the city’s Special Events Committee which is drawing in thousands of residents and visitors alike to events such as Fall Fest, Big Truck Day, and the reinvigorated Christmas Tree Lighting.

“Fulton’s rich history, my fond memories, and the city’s raw potential have sparked my passion to facilitate change. This endorsement and having the faith of the people who are represented by these great organizations means a great deal to me and my campaign,” said Hanlon. “I am incredibly grateful to have them by my side as we improve our city.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...