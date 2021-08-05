Hastings Man Dies In Car Crash On County Route 33

HASTINGS, NY – Last night, August 4, at around 8:42 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on County Route 33, near Caughdenoy Links Golf Course, in the Town of Hastings, where one person was pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that only one vehicle, a 2015 Nissan sedan, was involved. The vehicle was traveling northbound on County Route 33 when the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Douglas Rice, 56, of Hastings. Rice was pronounced dead on scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Caughdenoy Volunteer Fire Department, Mexico Volunteer Fire Department, Hastings Volunteer Fire Department, Constantia Volunteer Fire Department, Oswego County Dive Team, Oswego County Fire Coordinators Office and Menter Ambulance.

The incident is still under investigation.

