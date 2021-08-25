Heat Advisory In Effect From 11 A.M. Wednesday To 7 P.M. Thursday

UPDATE: The Heat Advisory has ended.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Northern Erie, Genesee, Livingston and Ontario counties to be in effect today, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

The NWS advises everyone in the area to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Learn more about heat related illnesses here.

The NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 9 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

