Holiday Travelers Enjoy Surprising Dip In Gas Prices

Low cost of oil keeps pump prices down

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.54, down three cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.81. The New York State average is $3.68, down one cent from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.90. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.61 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.66 (down one cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.62 (down one cent from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.70 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.71 (down one cent from last Monday)

Rome – $3.78 (down one cent from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.68 (down one cent from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.76 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Despite AAA’s record forecast of 43.2 million people driving 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day weekend, an increase in demand for gasoline has not translated into higher prices at the pump. The low cost of oil remains the driving factor keeping gas prices from moving up. This morning, oil prices range from $70 to $75 per barrel. The latest data from the Energy Information Agency (EIA) shows drivers are also enjoying the benefits of an increase in the overall supply of gasoline. Pump prices are much cheaper than a year ago when motorists were paying over $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular across the country.

This morning, the national average price for diesel is $3.84, down from $5.74 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.39, compared to $6.17 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here.AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...