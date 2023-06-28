AAA recommends a mid-year insurance checkup

CNY – National Insurance Awareness Day is Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and AAA Western and Central New York encourages policyholders to review their insurance coverage, while considering major life events. Just as an annual physical is good for your health, taking time to regularly examine your insurance coverage can help ensure your financial well-being.

“Although you can do this any time, Insurance Awareness Day is a good time to take stock,” said Michael Treantis, Director of Insurance at AAA Western and Central New York. “There are simple steps to make sure your insurance coverage is a good fit for your needs.”

Know your coverage. Review your current auto, home, and life insurance coverages. Know what your deductibles are for each policy (the amount of your claim for which you may be responsible). Contact your agent or insurance customer service if you don’t know the details of your policies.

Think about what’s changed since your last checkup:

Did you get married or experience another life-changing event recently?

Have you renovated, downsized or upsized your home?

Have you acquired a vacation or rental property?

Do you have a new driver in your family?

Have you joined a carpool and increased or decreased the number of miles you drive?

Have you recently acquired valuable items such as jewelry, artwork, collectable coins or electronic equipment?

You may want to change your insurance coverage depending on the answers to these questions. Also, make sure to ask your agent or insurance customer service about multi-policy, good student and other discounts, which vary by state, but can often save you money.

Auto insurance discounts and savings:

Multi-vehicle discount: Insuring all of your vehicles through one carrier may bring savings.

Driver training program discounts: Senior and teen drivers may be eligible for discounts by completing courses or programs; check with your local AAA branch to find out what’s offered.

Pay in full: Paying your policy up front may save you money on installment fees.

Good student discount: You may save if you’re a parent insuring a full-time or part-time student who meets certain grade point average and driving record qualifications.

Low mileage: If you drive fewer miles, you may be able to save on car insurance.

Higher deductible, lower premium: Raising your deductible – the amount you’ll pay out of pocket before your insurance company payment kicks in – can reduce your annual premium. If you choose to have a higher deductible, make sure you have enough money set aside in case you need to file a claim.

Learn more at www.AAA.com/Insurance.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

