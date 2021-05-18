InterFaith Works Receives Funding To Expand Program For Oswego County Seniors, Syracuse Garden Project

OSWEGO COUNTY – A program that helps older adults live independently received a major shot in the arm after InterFaith Works learned recently that it will receive $260,000 from AmeriCorps, a federal agency for volunteering and service, to expand the Senior Companion Program into Oswego County.

The funding will enable the agency to support 40 new senior companion volunteers who will provide companionship to 100 older adults in Oswego County.

“InterFaith Works is thrilled and honored to receive this funding, enabling us to expand our Senior Companion services into Oswego County,” said Lori Klivak, director of Senior Services for InterFaith Works. “Senior Companion volunteers are active adults, 55 years and older, who want to make a difference in their community. They do simple things like make friendly visits, share hobbies, and run errands that help their clients stay socially connected.”

InterFaith Works has managed the Senior Companion Program for 35 years in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison Counties. With the expansion, the agency will double its volunteer corps and help twice as many older adults. As a result, more seniors, mostly homebound, will be able to maintain their independence longer, allowing them to age in place, and give their caregivers time for themselves or perform errands.

Throughout Central New York, as across the nation, elder adults wish to live at home and be active and independent as they age. According to Klivak, InterFaith Works’ Senior Companion Program is a low-cost, highly effective, and successful model that uses the power of volunteers to meet this growing need and ensure that older adults are able to do more of the things they want and need to do for as long as possible.

InterFaith Works is one of 25 organizations in 16 states and Puerto Rico and one of two in New York state to receive nearly $10 million in the latest funding cycle to expand Americorps’ Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs.

Interested in serving as a Senior Companion volunteer? Email InterFaith Works’ Kayla Kuntz at 315-449-3552, ext. 110 or email her at [email protected].

