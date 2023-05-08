Join Oswego County To Celebrate Nurses

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is celebrating National Nurses Week all week by highlighting its public health nursing staff.

Jennifer Purtell is a supervising public health nurse for the department’s Preventative Division. She began her career with the department in 2002, working in the Certified Home Health Agency. She currently oversees programs such as Maternal Child Health Home Visiting, Personal Care Assistance and Immunization and Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention.

“My time in public health has been more rewarding than I ever imagined,” said Purtell. “Prior to my work with the health department, I didn’t really know much about public health or the reach of this branch of nursing. What we do enables us to not only impact individuals, but also our entire community.”

Bringing her experience in obstetrics and gynecology, labor and delivery as well as home health care, Debbi Murray began her career with the health department over thirty years ago.

Murray said that she has gained much knowledge, wisdom and experience working with the public as a team. “We provide the best care and support for our community,” she said. “The many friendships and collaborations I’ve made over the years are priceless.”

In collaboration with the Oswego County Department of Social Services, Murray manages the Personal Care Assistance Program. She also assists with immunization clinics and answering calls.

In 2022, Jennifer DiGregorio joined the health department team with 10 years of experience in labor and delivery and as a nursing educator.

“My passion has always been in maternal infant health, whether that be in the hospital, in teaching, or now, in public health,” she said. “Working for the health department allows me to support families in the community and provides me with the flexibility to be available for my own family.”

DiGregorio is the lead public health nurse for the department’s Maternal Child Health Home Visiting Program, a short-term voluntary program designed to improve pregnancy outcomes, parenting skills and early childhood health and development.

Kelli King just started with the department in January of this year; however, she has nearly two decades of nursing experience in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology and geriatrics. She also currently serves as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT).

“I love serving my community and being an advocate for our residents,” said King. “My job at the health department lets me work with a wide range of people. It is so fulfilling to be able to help them.”

King is a communicable disease surveillance nurse. She investigates reportable diseases to identify common-source outbreaks and ensure proper treatment has been given to patients.

Of the celebration, Purtell said, “The COVID-19 pandemic really highlighted the need for and importance of the public health care system. I hope this commemoration continues to raise awareness and increase an interest in public health careers.”

For more information about the Oswego County Health Department, including current job openings, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call 315-349-3547.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...