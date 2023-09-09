OSWEGO COUNTY – The return of autumnal festivities is now upon us. From fall festivals to themed hikes, Oswego County offers a variety of family-friendly events to enjoy throughout September.

Head to Ontario Orchards for the 2023 Fall Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music and entertainment and browse an assortment of arts and crafts vendors. This fun-filled event also features a corn maze, wagon rides, u-pick apples and pumpkins, wine tasting, a zip line, G&G Animals, face painting and more. Food and drinks are available for purchase. The event is held rain or shine at Ontario Orchards Farm, 15273 Center Rd., Sterling. Admission and parking are free. For details, visit https://ontarioorchards.com/.

Enjoy the great outdoors on a festive hike at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education! Join the guided Autumnal Equinox Hike on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. and learn about the autumnal equinox and how animals begin to prepare for winter. 4-H also hosts a Campfire and Night Hike on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy s’mores around a campfire and then go on a guided moonlit hike to search for nocturnal animals. Admission for each hike is $4 per person, $12 per family and free for children aged three and under. Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 NYS Rte. 183, Williamstown. For more information, go to https://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center.

Join Petals in Bloom Farm for the second annual Dahlia Fest on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm offers u-pick dahlias, an early-bird tuber sale, hay wagon rides, live music and more. A variety of unique items will be for sale at the artisan market and food will be available for purchase. Visit local business representatives from Seven Acres Alpaca Farm, Songbird Sewing Company, Dancing Goat Farm, Sea Salt Arts, Bridge Street Makers, Momma’s Brunch Buggy, JoJo’s Empanadas, The Sugaree and North Shore Coffee and Tea Company. Parking is $5 per car and includes a chance to win a door prize. Petals in Bloom Farm is located at 155 Harry Bryant Rd., Williamstown. For details, go to https://petalsinbloomfarm.com/.

Find ‘all things apple’ at the 38th annual Central Square Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is hosted by the Hastings Lions Club and features amusement rides, games, demonstrations and entertainment. Food is available for purchase from local businesses such as Cheese Filled Company; CNY Shaved Ice; Eat, Drink and Be Merry Catering Co.; Garafalo’s Sausage Wagon; Sweet Dreams are Baked of This; and more. Various apple treats will be available from Fruit Valley Orchard, Brickhouse Café, the West Monroe United Methodist Church and the Central Square Lions Club. Entertainment includes Just Joe on Saturday, Southbound Train on Sunday and Jammin’ Beats DJ Service on both days. Admission is $5 per car. The event takes place at the Brewerton Speedway, and attendees are asked to enter and exit through the back entrance at 154 U.S. Rte. 11 in Central Square. For more information, visit https://www.centralsquareapplefestival.com/.

Check out a variety of fun activities at the Oswego County Fairgrounds during the Family Fall Festival, Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1. The event features amusement rides by Ontario Amusements, live music, food trucks, vendors, children’s activities and games, a scarecrow contest, a quilting show by the Mexicana Quilters, arts and crafts and more. Fish fry dinners will be available for purchase on Friday night and chicken barbeque meals sold on Saturday at 11 a.m. until sold-out. To pre-order either meal, call 315-486-9041. Performances include Tim Deaver Acoustic from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday night; the Kohler Family Band from 4 to 5 p.m. and Mariah Kat from 7 to 10 p.m., both on Saturday; wrapping up with Joe Battles from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday activities include “Show and Shine,” a free truck show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and truck pulls at 4 p.m. for $10 admission. Free tractor pulls are at 9 a.m. Sunday. Festival hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday evening, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Event admission and parking are free. The Oswego County Fairgrounds is located at 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek. For details, go to http://www.oswegocountyfair.com/.

Come out to the CNY Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event offers loads of family fun, including live music, kids’ activities, animals, pony rides, amusements, local vendors, games, inflatables and more. The CNY Pumpkin Festival is held at Washington Square Park, at the corner of East Fourth and Bridge streets in Oswego. For more information, visit https://oswegoymca.org/.

Be sure to check out Locktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 30! Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. at the State Street Downtown Business District in Phoenix. The event features live music, vendors, food and drinks, fireworks and more. For details, find the Village of Phoenix Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VillageofPhoenix.

For more information on upcoming events, contact the Oswego County Tourism Office at 315-349-8322 or go to http://visitoswegocounty.com/.

