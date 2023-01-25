Keybank To Offer SONYMA Loans To Help First Time Homebuyers

NEW YORK – KeyBank is pleased to announce that it offers State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA) loans. SONYMA offers low-interest rate mortgage loans and programs to help qualified buyers purchase their first home in the state of New York.

SONYMA has two primary mortgage programs that KeyBank offers – Achieving the Dream and Low Interest Rate. Both programs have SONYMA’s optional down payment assistance loans (DPAL) available, and all programs can be combined with other grants and subsidies.

“Owning a home not only brings pride to individuals, families, and communities, but it’s also one of the best mechanisms to build wealth” KeyBank President of Home Lending Dale Baker said. “KeyBank’s purpose is to help our clients and the communities we serve thrive. We are pleased to partner with SONYMA to make this program available that will help drive investment in neighborhoods across New York.”

KeyBank also recently began offering a $5,000 Home Buyer Credit to support eligible owner-occupied home purchases in the communities where we live and work.

For more information about SONYMA loans or the home buyer credit, clients can visit a KeyBank branch in New York State. Find a branch by using KeyBank’s branch locator.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs.

Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

